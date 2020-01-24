Re: John Thompson’s letter, “Opting Out of the 2020 Census,” January 20, 2020.
I am not an attorney and can’t give legal advice, I am not sure Mr. Thompson is an attorney. However, I would not recommend readers follow his lead. Article 1, Section 2 of the US Constitution gives Congress the right to conduct a census every ten years. What if you don’t participate? Check out 13 U.S. Code § 221. “Refusal or neglect to answer questions; false answers.” While it seems there have been no prosecutions, I would suggest readers not follow Mr. Thompson’s example.
Kenneth Freimuth
Ogden