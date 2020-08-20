We now have the opportunity to redeem Utah’s good name from the pathetic voting outcome of the 2016 Presidential election. The majority of Utahans were not taken in by Trump’s diabolical lies in 2016, but splitting the vote between two other candidates left Trump with Utah’s six Electoral College votes.
And, true to the expectations of the majority of all American voters, Donald Trump has been the absolute worst disaster that America has faced, in a single individual, in its history. Trump’s lies, self-promotion, and sociopathic behavior have taken our great nation down the path to being “grate again” around the world.
Trump once claimed that he could go out on the streets of New York, kill someone and get away with it. Now he has killed tens of thousands Americans and he fully expects to get away with it. Don’t let that happen. Trump should not gather even one Utah vote in 2020. It would be a disgrace, a blight on the soul of Utah voters to even think about voting for Trump. As someone once said, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Don’t let Trump happen twice.
Doug Manifold
South Ogden