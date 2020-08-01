I’m writing to you with concern for my family in Utah. I’m currently in Corpus Christi, TX, which is one of the hotspots for COVID-19 in Texas. It’s a hotspot because nobody is listening, and people aren’t social distancing despite being told to do so.
Many cities here are deciding to do online schooling to promote social distancing, because no child, or teenager for that matter, will listen 100% to distancing and mask rules, which makes the passing of COVID inevitable.
My birth family all lives in Utah. My birth mother and her husband are both teachers at high schools. My two half-sisters go to college at Weber State and my grandparents are in contact with all four of them at times. 5 out of 6 of the people mentioned above have underlying health issues. It is likely that if any of them contract the virus, the rest of them will get it too, and it’s also likely that they will suffer complications or worse.
I don’t want things to get out of hand for Utah like it has here. It’s not too late. You guys need to close schools and do online learning. I guarantee it won’t go well if you choose to open up the schools. Thank you for listening.
Kathryn Spears
Corpus Christi, Texas