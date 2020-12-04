Midge was one of my best friends in High School. She died of lung cancer when she was only 34 years old. She left behind 3 little girls. Midge grew up in a home of heavy smokers. She died of lung cancer even though she had never smoked a cigarette. She died of second hand smoke. I am so thankful that laws were changed to prohibit smokers from smoking in restaurants, on airplanes or around our precious children. Non-smokers do not want their rights to be taken away by smokers when they just want to eat a dinner or fly on a plane and not have to smell cigarette smoke, and potentially be exposed to a deadly cancer. How many are alive today because of this new law that prohibits smokers from exposing others to a proven potentially dangerous threat? I don't feel like anyone's rights were taken away by this law/mandate. My family and I do not want to be exposed to the potentially dangerous disease of COVID-19. That is why we are wearing masks and socially distancing to limit exposure to ourselves and others. Heaven forbid that I might cause harm to my family or anyone else because I did not heed the directions of caring experts like our Governor, spiritual leaders and our doctors. I am not a gambler. I never did very well in Las Vegas! This is why I choose to not increase my odds of contacting this dangerous virus by not taking necessary precautions. I would rather increase my odds that my family and I will be around for next year's holiday celebrations by taking these proven effective precautions this year. Just in case. Please respect my choice.
Lynn Chatterton
Ogden