A recent Utah bill to “Regulate Fetal Remains” — an issue that should be left to those affected — has received approval. Seemingly innocent, this legislation initiated by Sen. Kurt Bramble, R-District 16, fails to recognize that disposition policy already exists. It is unnecessary legislation that exacerbates trauma by forcing lengthy, overly complicated burial or cremation procedures on already grieving parents. Having suffered miscarriage myself, human decency rather than law dictated my doctor’s interaction with me.
SB 67 also reads as a “targeted restriction on abortion providers” or TRAP law similar to a 2019 Indiana law that extends to miscarriage and abortion. Appearing neutral, the bill inadvertently raises costs associated with disposing of fetal remains and poses “significant logistical challenges for healthcare providers”, increasing cremations to nearly $500 and double that for burial, further increasing future healthcare costs and reducing access to abortion.
According to The American Journal of Maternal Child Nursing, laws imposed by the government on fetal disposition neglect the expertise of health care leaders, nurses, physicians, and chaplains working directly with patients on these issues daily. Such a decision involves a continuum of care that relies on “person-, family-, and culture-centered nursing” that cannot be legislated — should not be legislated. Passion for an issue does not necessarily equate to the need for a law. Please take that passion, senator, and place it in the capable hands of health care professionals and advocacy groups that seek to educate women on their options, rather than forcing unnecessary choices for all.
Elizabeth Elsmore
Layton