Women have immeasurable potential to do good, yet many are silenced by the trauma of emotional abuse. As the founder of Betrayal Trauma Recovery (BTR), a nonprofit seeking to help women to establish safety from emotional abuse, I feel strongly about the abusive nature of pornography. I'm a Utah native, but BTR currently has a presence in 54 countries and has reached over 1.8 million women. Every day, I interact with women whose lives have been torn apart. My hope is that everyone can become educated about the abuse women are experiencing as a result of being in a relationship with an active pornography user and how it affects their daily lives.
Anne Blythe
Centerville