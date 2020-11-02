When I was a little girl in the 1950's our Utah Congressman, Douglas Stringfellow, was caught exaggerating his war stories when he gave talks to Boy Scout troops. I'll never forget watching his tearful apology on our little black & white grainy TV. I was immensely impressed that not only is it wrong to lie, but exaggerating is bad too. ... Now I wonder how little kids are affected knowing someone can tell thousands of big & little lies yet reach the highest office in the country. Evangelicals are one group that put Trump there, believing that the ends justify the means, as long as it gets you what you want in the end.
Carole Nylander
Pleasant View