Recently Ms. Robinson and Ms. Sundahl urged passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, because men and women should be treated as equals in all respects. Among other points they made was that women have now proven themselves in combat. True enough. But would you want your daughters to be drafted and sent into combat involuntarily? Think that would never happen? Do we have no countries that would wish us ill and perhaps would be the cause of a serious war? Has human nature changed?
In the history of the United States men have been involuntarily drafted and sent into combat in no fewer than five wars. Even in World War II more men were drafted than enlisted voluntarily. In my experience in the Vietnam War, most participants would rather have been back home and were there only because of the draft. Fifty-eight thousand men lost their lives in that war. Others came back maimed. Do we really want this for our daughters?
Bill Bernard
North Ogden
U.S. Navy, Vietnam 1970