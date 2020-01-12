I never dreamed that I would have to protest the Equal Rights Amendment AGAIN! I remember the gallery in the State Capitol filled to capacity with women opposing it the day the Legislature voted on it. Representative DeMont Judd gave an incredible argument against it and why the amendment should not be passed. Women have benefited in many ways since that time. I’ll be the first to agree that more still needs to be done especially in accepting women’s capabilities and paying them equally. Also, I’ll be the first to remind women that they are not the same physically and emotionally.
I remember that the attitude of men changed toward women at work, and they weren’t as respectful and helpful. I hope both women and men will look realistically at the fact that women are built differently and God created them to do things that men can’t do. Women see and feel things differently. It’s a mistake to make women do the same things as some men. It’s a mistake to give the government more control over our lives, Women will lose the freedom to choose whether they will serve in the military or not. We live in the United States where we have the right to pursue happiness and it isn’t happiness when you’re forced to kill another human being.
There are many things where women already have equal rights and they received them without the Equal Rights Amendment. Let’s keep working at gaining equal rights without an amendment that has the government interfering and messing in our lives.
If the Legislature has the Equal Rights Amendment on its agenda in 2020, contact your State Senator and Representative and let them know that we don’t need or want the government giving us “equal rights” that require an amendment to change the Constitution, because we can work for and gain equality for the rights we want, and not have a whole lot of so called “rights” that most of us don’t want forced upon us. Women will lose more than they gain if the equal rights amendment is passed.
Dorrene Jeske
North Ogden