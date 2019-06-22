Concerning the June 17 article, “County leaders consider new board to help on Dyer’s Woad,” perhaps the commissioners should review their history. The county had a weed control board years ago, but they could give the board members no teeth to enforce their edicts, so the board’s telling a property owner that he has to clear the Dyer’s Woad from his land would only gain more disgruntled property owners, and more Dyer’s Woad.
I suggest the commissioners ask land owners who would like to get rid of the plants if they would appreciate some free help. Then ask county jail personnel who would be willing to employ and supervise healthy county jail inmates, and give the inmates who would like a change of venue some shovels and bags, and have them team up to attack the offensive weeds. Some of us camp missionaries in Eden have gotten rid of every Dyer’s Woad plant that way on the property we control, as well as every other noxious weed therein.
If I were a county sheriff’s department employee or a prisoner cooped up in a boring cell, I would jump at the chance to get some fresh air, even if it meant a little sweat. They wouldn’t have to work all day every day, just part of each day, and before long the malevolent plants would be eradicated.
No need for a new board, or more expense, and problem solved!
John Brockbank
West Haven