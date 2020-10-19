Several years ago we had an election which ended in a tie. After 3 recounts, still a tie, and the winner was decided by the flip of a coin. I had carefully evaluated the candidates for the office and decided which one I was going to vote for. For some reason I did not make it to the voting polls that election day. My vote would have eliminated the use of a coin. I didn’t vote that year, yet that election taught me a wonderful lesson, the value of every single vote.
For this presidential election I have heard it expressed that they could not vote FOR either candidate, and would write-in. Please don’t. In truth, we only have two candidates. Each write-in vote is basically a vote for the candidate you least like, as it is one vote he doesn’t have to overcome. Consider carefully the policies, character, and the direction each of our two candidates would take us for the next 4 years. Decide which candidate you least want to represent you, your beliefs, and be the leader of the world. Then vote AGAINST him.
Sherry Eckert
Washington Terrace