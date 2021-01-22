I'm sure there were many letters sent in regarding the COVID crisis and the vaccine that was finally developed. I believe that the vaccine has planted the seed of hope for the world, particularly China. Now there are skeptics regarding the vaccine, and I believe that they have good reason to be skeptics. And now that the vaccine is being distributed and made available first to those at risk, such as the elderly and their caregivers and those in the medical field, I believe that those in the military and inmates and wardens in correctional facilities also ought to be among the first to receive the vaccine as social distancing is scarcely possible where they are.
Dallon Nye
Ogden