Regarding the “Waste Removal” article in July 11’s Standard, we should be asking the Ogden City Council why the Ogden Redevelopment agency purchased a piece of property from Utah-Smith, LC that they knew, or should have known, was grossly polluted. That Utah-Smith lowered the purchase price once the pollution was pointed out is meaningless without some estimate of how much it would cost to clean it up. In reality, they probably dumped a worthless piece of property on the city and did a happy dance once the purchase contract was signed. Given that Utah-Smith probably has significant resources, the proper approach would have been establish eminent domain and sue them for the clean-up costs. Instead, it is the Utah and federal taxpayers who will foot the clean-up bill. Shameful!
Richard Bolin
Ogden