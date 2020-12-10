When my parents came to America, it was for the opportunity found in this land of immigrants. Though I was born in the developed world to a middle-class family in Utah, I've since had the experiences of visiting relatives in India and of living in sub-Saharan Africa. That made me more grateful for my opportunities and privileges and more curious about why some friends and family around the world get left out.
We all know SARS-CoV-2 came from China, but many people don't realize that the idea of using inoculation to fight infectious diseases also emerged from China about 1,000 years ago. The technique slowly made its way to Britain, leading to Edward Jenner's development of the smallpox vaccine in the 18th century, and eventual eradication of smallpox worldwide. Vaccine technology has vastly improved since then, with two COVID vaccines potentially being authorized for emergency use in America in the same year they were developed and tested.
Safe and effective vaccines seem to be just around the corner, but how we use them matters. We need to prioritize the most vulnerable first to save the most lives and protect healthcare workers so that they can help those of us who need them. Vaccine equity also means access at an affordable price, even beyond our borders, because viruses don’t respect them. These principles keep people from being left out and get us closer to ending COVID everywhere. A recent Morning Consult poll indicated that most Americans on either side of the aisle are in support of these principles.
That’s why it’s important that our members of Congress, especially Senators Romney and Lee, support using $20 billion for a global pandemic response. A bold response will ensure we save the most lives here at home and will help our friends and family around the world, where we and the ideas that we’ve used to stop COVID came from. Where we live shouldn't determine whether we live and when coronavirus is spreading anywhere, it's a threat to everyone everywhere.
Naresh Kumar
Salt Lake City