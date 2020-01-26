Did Trump do what the articles of impeachment accuse him of? Lurking beneath this is the real question: Should Trump be removed from the Presidency? Alexander Hamilton wrote "to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—...to throw things into confusion that he may “ride the storm and direct the whirlwind."
Trump's actions committed both before and during the House investigations fit Hamilton's description and manifest utter and deliberate scorn for the rule of law and repeated injuries to constitutional democracy. Republicans are not prepared to acknowledge that their president did anything wrong. They are downplaying the evidence because they realize it's Trump's party now. Though many may loath him, they're too overcome with fear - of tweets, of conservative media, of primary rivals, of long term career prospects, etc. Having excused and echoed his disinformation against others, they will have no defenses left when the charges are turned on them if they criticize the President. Their refusal to speak up while Trump accuses loyal Americans of being traitorous scum does more damage to American democracy than Soleimani ever could.
Senators, regain your congressional authority by removing Trump from the Presidency. Truth doesn't change depending on our ability to stomach it!
Richard Keckler
North Ogden