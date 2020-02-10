From my understanding, the Democrats are the only ones to lose with the impeachment trial. Three presidential candidates were there, their campaign activities much diminished.
The thing I see Republicans have to lose is credibility. Could they be denying witnesses because they are afraid that when more truths come out, they will have to impeach Trump? Or are they afraid of an angry tweet?
I pray as more facts are revealed, even now that the impeachment trial is over, I hope constituents will recognize the travesty the Republicans have made of our Constitution, and not support them in the upcoming elections. I fear what will happen to our country if we set this as a precedent to a further four years from Trump or his defenders.
Patty Becnel
Ogden