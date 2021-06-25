One of Utah's largest employers, Intermountain Healthcare, recently announced it would use race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with. The new leader of the Intermountain Healthcare supply chain organization affirmed they would be discriminating based on race and gender to determine who they would do business with.
America ended slavery. It took a moral crusade to do so and cost many lives. Since then, our federal and state governments have passed many laws prohibiting discrimination based on race or gender.
Trying to fight racism by being racist against different races is not who we are. Our country and our ideals are bigger than that. The enemies of America want to use race to divide us. We should instead let our shared values and our shared moral victory over slavery unite us.
Carlton Bowen
American Fork