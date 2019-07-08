How did I completely miss out on the latest riveting episode of “So You Think You’re Virtuous Enough to Call Yourself Relevant?”
I was sitting at home on a recent Sunday trying to recuperate enough to be able to start another 40-hour workweek on Monday, when I happened upon something that left me scratching my head. Mark Saal’s opinion column in my local newspaper.
But there was something odd about this particular article.
In place of the usual lightweight and fluffy, left-kissing, virtue signaling fare I have come to expect from him was a particularly vitriolic hit piece.
To get to the crux, Mr. Saal took to task conservatives who say that they oppose desecration of the flag when lefties do it (e.g. burning the flag or taking turns stomping on it) but not when it is altered in color to support law enforcement.
Not to be Capt. Obvious, but apparently Mr. Saal needs something pointed out – the difference between honor and dishonor, or desecration.
So, what you’re going to start to hear right now, Mr. Saal, from this flag-worshiping conservative is when your comrades burn or stomp on the flag and Colin Kaepernack, who never served his country – or did anything for the NFL, kneels at the National Anthem they are dishonoring all of us who have served our country. They are further showing dishonor to the radical idea this country was founded on that people can free themselves from tyranny and help decide the direction their homeland goes.
That’s disrespect. Pretty obvious, really.
When we alter a flag to honor law enforcement it’s for a different purpose.
That’s respect.
Disrespect and respect are not interchangeable. I know it’s a tricky concept, Mr. Saal, but you’ll get used to it.
I’ve got all kinds of ideas for more themed American flags that could start to unfurl around town and the difference between what I advocate doing with the flag, Mr. Saal, and what you advocate is the difference between honor and dishonor.
Eve Sage
Kaysville