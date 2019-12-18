On Dec. 9, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Takeshi Fuchigami Jr., was laid to rest as a result of his death while serving our country on Nov. 20. We are saddened, but also appreciate his and other members of our armed services, for their service, and sometimes ultimate sacrifice.
On that Monday, as my husband and I traveled for about 20 miles on I-15 at about 4 p.m., we saw more than one large American flag flying at full mast, which was disappointing to us. Gov. Herbert had ordered "the lowering of the flag of the United states of America, and the flag of the state of Utah" to honor the life and service of this young man. The flags were to be lowered from sunrise to sunset.
If a company flies our American flag and/or state flag, we appreciate those who honor the requests. We hope our state can stand proud in letting our servicemen know, that we appreciate their work and sacrifices. It might seem an insignificant point, but it is important to many others. We have no one serving from our family at this time but feel, strongly, the need to support our servicemen, present and past. Thank you to all of them.
Hope Welch
North Salt Lake