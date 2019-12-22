Shame on Beetle Bailey (cartoon) for calling into question the annual getting of the influenza immunization. As they carry Sarge out on a stretcher, Beetle looks on with concern as he awaits his turn. It is enough of a challenge to get our military adequately immunized without this negative advertising. One of the most important preventive measures against getting the flu is to get the annual immunization. As a physician, I tell my patients that if they don't want to protect themselves from the flu get the shot to protect friends, family, and co-workers from getting it from you as the vector. Beetle, here all along I thought you had more sense than this!
Christopher Kleinsmith
Ogden