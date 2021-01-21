Saturday morning, I was up early, and looked out my front window to see a beautiful crescent moon. I like watching the moon in its various cycles. It gives stability and continuity.
I open the digital version of the Ogden Standard-Examiner, and I appreciate the typical newspaper formatting. Even with the reduced publications, I appreciate reading the newspaper in the newspaper formatting. Many other newspapers have gone to different format's, and therefore are not as comfortable to try to negotiate for someone who has read newspapers from an early age, and now am not so young anymore. Thank you, for your efforts.
I live in the path of the life-flights, and have heard speedy helicopter flights, and realizing there is an emergency which is sad, I appreciate that there are dedicated, well-trained people assisting those in need.
As I was thinking of writing this letter, it is about 8:30 p.m., and I heard sounds of what I assume are jet planes going or returning from their "sorties", and I appreciate those who are willing to help defend me and my family, as well as the nation.
I, too, am upset about events in the past few years, and in recent weeks. But, I make myself think of the positives, and hope that in a little way we can come together to know the ways we are so much alike, with basic needs, and try to work on a positive solution for the many issues that arise.
Thank you to all those doing positives in a positive way, many who will never be recognized for all they do.
Hope Welch
North Salt Lake