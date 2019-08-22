Thank you for your coverage of the retirement situations of former Weber County Commissioners James Ebert and Matthew Bell. (Aug. 17, 2019, "Pension comes under scrutiny.") These two men seem to be clear examples of the corrupt politicians we must keep out of any public job or office. What they do is legal, but is not ethical or moral; their actions do not serve but rather take away from the public good. They should be shamed publicly, as they seek to conceal their betrayal of the public trust they claimed to be serving.
Public servants should look to respect the public funds which come from hard earned tax dollars paid into the funds. Think of the elderly on tight budgets, who sacrifice to pay taxes, which Ebert and Bell then gladly gather into their own bank accounts. These actions of Bell and Ebert may not be illegal, but certainly they do not conform to ethical or moral behavior expected of public servants. Makes one wonder just what kind of police officers they were throughout their careers. Wonder what they will get away with next.
I applaud every effort by the S-E and others to expose and shut down loopholes in payments of pensions, etc. that steal valuable funds from the intended purpose.
Darrel R. Thompson
Ogden