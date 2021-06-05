In a May 29 letter to the editor, the writer suggested an instance of counter-culture resistance to bestowing an honorary name to Second Street. A quick search of the origin of the building of the fort yielded this: the fort was ordered to be built due to white settlers' fear of American Indian reprisals for the death of a chieftain. In my opinion bestowing an honorary name for anything that separated us due to fear of other races sends a divisive message, even though the fortification was constructed long ago. Out of respect, please choose a name that fosters equality.
Peter LeCain
Ogden