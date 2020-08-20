“True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and good will, and a constant and earnest striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Many believe all Americans enjoy the above. Many believe there has been real progress made in the lives of African Americans. When my family included an African American child I saw otherwise. Errands now included derogatory comments about my intelligence. Her life is a reminder that I need to listen and learn.
The Founders built our country on inspired ideals. We have documents and symbols that stand for what they believed. Our Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our motto until 1956 “E pluribus unum” means “out of many, one”. Thirteen colonies forming one country. When each person loves the other as much as himself, it makes one out of many. This will bond family, society, country, form the more perfect Union and “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility ... secure the blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity ...” our Constitution’s preamble.
The Founding Fathers knew their words should be and would be for all Americans in time.
It’s past time.
J King
Roy