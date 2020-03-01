Now that Pres. Trump has been acquitted of any wrongdoing, I have no doubt that the “Dancing Bear" sideshow of Pelosi and company, including the biased news media, are already hatching another “bubble of delusion." Maybe they should start telling the truth for once.
While watching “The State of the Union“ address, I was sure Pelosi was going to bite her botox lower lip off. Then when she tore her copy up, the only point she made was what a craven, smug, callow person she is.
With Trump having the greatest economic numbers experienced in decades (no thanks to Obama as some believe ), I would dare bet that none of those Lefties will admit their personal financial portfolios are better off.
Folks, go on the net, log in Paul Harvey (deceased national commentator), type in his narrative “If I Were The Devil" (1965). We as a nation are already fulfilling exactly what he predicted 55 years ago. It fits the lefts’ agenda perfectly.
To the gentleman from Ogden (2-14-20) who is being harassed, singer/songwriter Tom Petty had a hit song (1989) called “I Won’t Back Down." Look it up please! It’s very inspirational. We must not be silenced by intimidation by hubris dunderheads.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield