I have worries, angst and fervent hope for our future as we face a monumental choice of direction in the upcoming presidential election and critical state and local elections across our nation. I am appalled by the dismal examples of character that our current president, vice president, Republican senators, members of Congress and other governmental leaders have revealed.
I am not a far left-wing liberal and until this year had never attended a rally, donated to a campaign or written a letter to the editor. This election season is different. I choose to fight for change and support candidates that embrace truth, science, honesty, integrity, freedom of choice and equality.
I challenge every eligible voter to exercise their constitutional right and civic duty to VOTE! Make your voice be heard. Even in Utah, where you may feel your vote for anyone but a Republican candidate doesn’t count, I say your VOTE does count. VOTE your conscience. VOTE for candidates based on your moral compass, despite their party affiliation. Do not rely on one radio station, one cable news outlet, one local or national newspaper, social media or even your neighbors, friends and family.
I challenge all citizens that believe in truth telling, following the law, paying your taxes and acting with integrity to question the entire Trump Administration. Don’t stand for any of the enabler’s telling behavior, words, silence, actions or inaction. VOTE them out, too.
I implore first-time voters to engage, to act, to VOTE. Young women and men of this next generation must VOTE independently after you do your homework. Use your head and heart to support the candidates whose ideals represent what you value. Decide what leadership team will fight for the future that you want for yourselves, your kids, parents, grandparents and for your community. Deal in reality, measure the morality of the candidate’s actions, their belief in modern science and adherence to our laws and our Constitution. Support candidates that have clearly outlined their platform and plan to ‘Build Back Better.’
Joe Biden embodies these principles. I emphatically support Joe Biden for President.
Stacey Sterling Nordell
Farmington