This week, the United Nations hosted their 68th Civil Society Conference in Salt Lake City from Aug. 26-29. Representatives of the U.N. will spin their organization as the answer to America’s problems. But what aren’t they telling you?
The United States is the largest contributor to the United Nations and pays roughly 22% of their budget. Far from being a peace organization, the U.N. is a war organization. Accomplished lawyer J. Reuben Clark said regarding the UN Charter, “... the Charter is built to prepare for war, not promote peace... The Charter is a war document, not a peace document.” Since joining the U.N. in 1945, the U.S. hasn’t won a single war despite fighting in undeclared, no-win wars in Korea, Vietnam, Somalia, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan under the direction of the U.N. and its regional subsidiaries, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and in the case of the Vietnam War, the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO).
How did this happen? Since 1945, Congress has forfeited their Constitutional authority to declare war to the U.N. Security Council. Every president from President Truman to President Trump has sought authorization to deploy the U.S. military through the United Nations, not the U.S. Congress. This massive transfer of power from the U.S. Congress and the president to the United Nations becomes more alarming when one considers that every secretary-general of the U.N. since its founding to the present has been either a committed Communist or a dedicated Socialist openly hostile to the free market economy that is the birth right of the American people.
U.N. officials have diplomatic immunity from prosecution and are repeatedly involved in sex trafficking, pedophilia, and human rights abuses. It is time for Americans to reclaim our independence from the godless, Marxist dictator club known as the United Nations. Contact your representatives in Congress and tell them to support H.R. 204, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, which will remove the United States from membership in the United Nations.
Rhett Cook
Layton