As I reflect on these challenging times I note we have primary elections here in Utah in June. I have been in the Veterans game a long time and have known many elected officials or politicians as some would call them. Some of them stood the test of time in supporting our Veterans. One standout is Kerry Gibson, former legislator, Weber County Commissioner and candidate for Congress. Kerry supported the Ogden Veterans Home, shepherded the formation of the Weber County Veterans Advisory Committee. Less known is his deep care and compassion for our Veterans. A few years ago when he addressed a group of disabled Veterans he made it a point to shake the hand of every Veteran in the room and thank them for their service. On a trip back to Utah from DC a couple of years ago I was in a fair amount of hip pain prior to a hip replacement and was struggling to make a gate/flight change and Commissioner Gibson insisted on helping me with my bag. That act of compassion was most touching to me. I’ve met a fair amount of arrogant elected officials and Kerry is not one of them. We need men like this dairy farmer in Congress and I for one urge you to support him. He is a man without guile.
Terry Schow, retired director of the Utah Department of Veterans Affairs
South Ogden