For two decades, Utah has been fortunate to have Congressman Bishop representing Utah’s First District. He has served our state in countless ways, particularly in defending Hill Air Force Base.
Utahns must now decide who will pick up the torch and defend the biggest economic driver of our state. An issue of this magnitude requires a leader who possesses tangible leadership with a track record to prove it. It requires someone who is ready on day one. That leader is Kerry Gibson.
Being the largest employer in the state, everyone knows someone working for the base. We should remember, however, that the benefits it brings to Utah cannot be taken for granted.
Our next Congressman needs the experience to continue the fight. Kerry Gibson is a proven conservative leader who comes prepared to defend HAFB and the economic prosperity it brings. His past work shows he is ready for the job. He was a key figure in recruiting companies like Northrop Grumman to Utah. He has an acute understanding that projects such as the F-35 are not a foregone conclusion.
With Kerry leading the charge, Utahns could feel confident in their representative. He will be a strong defender with necessary qualities, not only to defend HAFB, but to strengthen it for future generations. When it comes to issues of this scale, we should elect those we can trust. Kerry has the work ethic and the grit to get the job done and he has my full support!"
Paul Ray
Clearfield