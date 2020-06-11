Kerry Gibson is the right choice for the 1st congressional district seat.
In order to be a successful representative, a candidate must possess many skills, but a few that are fundamental.
Experience is one of them. Kerry’s experience at the local and state level would be key to his success. He is ready for the job from day one.
Support from local leaders is another one. When it comes to political success, one can shoot for high ideals and big dreams. But the reality is that, unless you have the right network of support from the right group of people, you will never be successful. Kerry has this support from thousands of people across the state.
The third attribute is leadership. A leader is someone who listens to people and has the courage to make difficult decisions on behalf of the community. Kerry is a true leader who cares deeply about people and his community. I have had a chance to get to know Kerry both personally and professionally. I have seen him lead. I have seen him in action, fighting for the things, ideals and values that he loves the most: his family, his community, and the State of Utah.
I trust Kerry and I know that he will make the right choices as our representative in the 1st congressional district of the United States House of Representatives. Kerry is ready to lead and that’s why I support him.
Luis Lopez, Ogden City Council member
Ogden