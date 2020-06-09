Dear Friends and Neighbors,
With COVID-19 at the forefront of our concerns, we may not have heard much about who is running for Congress in the 1st District. I work in Davis County, do my business in Weber County, and live in Morgan County. This is an area I love to call home because of the beauty of our surroundings and the character of our people.
Out of all the Republican candidates running for Congress, I believe the one to best represent us is Kerry Gibson. I first met Kerry 20 years ago when I served with him in the Utah House of Representatives. Kerry is a trusted and loyal friend who sincerely cares about people and their individual rights. Kerry works harder than anyone I know, and he knows how to get things done. Kerry has lived in our district on his family farm his entire life. I’ve watched him fight passionately to protect our conservative values. As County Commissioner and then Agriculture Commissioner, Kerry gained an incredibly unique insight into our opportunities as a state and here locally. Finally, in the recent Republican Convention, our neighborhood delegates voted Kerry as the leading candidate.
Kerry Gibson understands the needs of our counties, he understands our concerns, and he understands us. I couldn’t be more pleased that Kerry has again agreed serve by running to represent us in Utah’s 1st Congressional District.
Our next step is to send in our ballots for the primary election by June 30 and vote.
Brad Winn
Mountain Green