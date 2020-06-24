If elected to Congress in Utah’s First Congressional District, Kerry Gibson will listen to you. Really! Most political candidates promise that listening ear, then after taking office, listening stops. Judging from my experience with Kerry Gibson, I believe him unlike most. I believe he will keep listening.
Listening problem indicators:
- You call your representative and find, without a lobbyist, there’s nothing the representative can do for you.
- Citizens armed with documented research come to present it in committee and some legislators walk out.
- Your attempt to discuss an issue with your representative is met with contempt instead of dialogue, suggesting that you are too stupid to comprehend.
Gibson, as a Utah legislator, as a Weber County Commissioner, and as Utah Agriculture Commissioner:
- Kerry eagerly engages in discussions with his constituents about their concerns.
- Kerry listens respectfully.
- Kerry will resolve your issue if he can.
Of course differences of opinion arise among good people. But Kerry will listen. He will hear. He will consider your argument or viewpoint. That has been my experience.
On one occasion after a discussion, Kerry really went the extra mile. He compiled information for me and enclosed it in a thick 9 x 12 envelope. He delivered it with a note to call him back again if I wanted. Who does that? Not many other representatives I have known!
Please vote for Kerry Gibson for Congress in the Republican Primary!
Christie Moore
North Ogden