Who is thinking about the education of marginalized students in our communities? Essential employees serves hundreds if not thousands of people in grocery stores, shipping centers and medical fields. Teaching is essential. Students struggle with online learning, especially students with learning disabilities, students whose first language is not English and students who are in low socioeconomic circumstances. For me the long term implications of not educating our children properly is an important matter to discuss. We can't just leave our students on hold. If we are comfortable enough to use PPE and stand in a line at Lowe's we should be comfortable as educators to do the same for our students. Nelson Mandela once said, "There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul then the way in which it treats its children." Educating them online is not in all students' best interest. We should offer options. For those who do not feel comfortable or have comprised immune systems, offer an online format. For those who do feel comfortable in school learning with safe practices in place, let them go to school. Our students matter! We can not think online learning is the best option for all students.
JuleeAnn Rivera
Syracuse