Already by 1980 atmospheric scientists were pretty sure that greenhouse gases were warming the earth — perhaps catastrophically. They issued reports and warned governmental policy makers. The first World Climate Conference was held in 1979.
In the ensuing forty years “pretty sure” science has become certainty. Global warming is real and its main driver is human-caused carbon emission. But special interests and scientific skepticism has trumped efforts to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. The earth continues to warm, ice melts, seas rise, weather and fire are more violent, frequent, and deadly; our climate future looks bleak. Clearly we adults have failed to insure a safe, stable world for our children and their children.
Maybe the kids can do better. A 16-year-old climate activist skips school each Friday to demonstrate at the Swedish parliament. She poses a good question: Why should she prepare for the future if the adults don’t even try to make it safe.
Greta Thunberg is organizing a global climate strike for Friday, Sept. 20. There will be rallies that day and the next in Salt Lake City. The info is at https://globalclimatestrike.net. Please plan to attend and bring a child. If we adults won’t get off our duff to secure a safe future we can at least support the youth that will have to endure it.
Lee Badger
Ogden