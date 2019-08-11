On Tuesday, Aug. 6, it was necessary to close a short part of Aztec Drive to remove two big trees in my back yard toppled by a wind storm. Nye’s Tree service did a great job which included getting a very professional crane crew and setting up street barricades. Another aspect was coordinating with Ogden City. The Sunday before, it suddenly occurred to me that all this activity was taking place on garbage pick up day, so I called Ogden City to make sure my neighbors, supportive and happy up to now, would remain happy. Gina Hughes herself (Ogden City Refuse Supervisor) came to our street that day to make sure everything would go well with the garbage pick up. And it did. Thanks Ogden City and thanks Gina!
Charles Vono
Ogden