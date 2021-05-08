Seems the GOP is missing the target. Why is the GOP looking to censure Romney, a man of character, morals and high ethics. Romney is clearly a man who sees what needs to be done and does it, always keeping the people of the state of Utah in mind. Gosh, exactly why we voted him in office.
If the GOP feels the need to censure any member of the party, why not censure the man who brought the party to its knees: Donald J. Trump. He is the sole reason the GOP is on the defensive everywhere in the country.
He is the reason the US has lost the respect of other nations. Trump needs to be censured, and maybe banned from ever being in a position to harm our nation again. Not Romney. Romney had the backbone to speak the truth after seeing the real character of Trump. The GOP will be great again, when they get rid of the farce of Donald Trump.
Amy Lindblom
North Ogden