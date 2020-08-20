Utah Republican voters are being hoodwinked. The real conservative Republican Party no longer exists. The Tea Party and the pitiful excuse for a human being, Donald Trump, have taken over. And suddenly family values are no longer important. Clean air, life saving gun regulations, decent funding for public education are rejected; an abortion bill is passed that ignores the LDS exemptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother. A majority even feel that climate change is a hoax.
Democrats are now the party of family values stressing clean air, intelligent gun regulations that save lives, and better funded public schools. Its position on abortion is similar to that of the LDS Church. And since the party's policies are based on science, reason, and the best information available, it fully recognizes the threat of climate change.
The differences between the two parties couldn't be more stark, yet Democratic policies are much closer to that of traditional Republicans. So why vote Republican? If you're okay with toxic air, a gun violence epidemic, the poorest schools in the nation — by all means vote Republican; you have nothing to lose but a decent, safe environment in which to raise your children.
Ron Molen
Salt Lake City