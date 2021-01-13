The Truth will set us free. Our nation will never heal until we speak the hard truth. The truth is that Donald Trump has lied about the results of a free and fair election. He invited his followers to come to Washington to overturn the will of the people and then incited them to take over the Capital. Words have power. If the first step is the truth, it is now time that all elected officials rise to the occasion and serve with integrity and mutual respect. Republicans especially need to put into action their oath of office to support and defend the constitution against enemies foreign and DOMESTIC. They need to speak up and in the strongest language possible condemn Donald Trump's words and actions. "All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." These Trumpers were not demonstrators they are criminals. May they be charged with insurrection and crimes against our nation. But they could not have behaved in such an egregious manner without the urging of Donald Trump. As my father often said, What you permit you prompt. May all those who continue to promote Donald's lies be held accountable. And may all of us take time to read the brilliant words of Mitt Romney and his courage to tell the truth now and in the past.
W. Sue Bedard
West Point