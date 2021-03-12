With the legislation session just ending on Friday March 5, 2021, there is much to discuss regarding rehabilitation centers in the Ogden area. Driving under the influence penalties are becoming more stringent, but what are we as a community doing to rehabilitate those suffering from substance abuse? While I agree that those driving under the influence should be penalized, the bigger picture is treating the underlying substance abuse. Many addicts do not have insurance or the means to pay for expensive rehab. There is a dire need to help this population overcome their addictions. In Ogden, there is not an affordable rehab that men can go to for help. There isn't much for women either, but they have the Tranquility House. We as a community are failing those who need help. Creating tougher laws and penalties doesn't fix the issue of substance abuse, it just lands people in jail, costing them money, and then putting them back out on the street again. It is time that we as a society look at the bigger picture and start to treat addiction with rehabilitation.
Tara Gill
Harrisville