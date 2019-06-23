This is reply to Russ Larsen’s Birthday greeting to America. As with most Trump supporters there are several accusations and misleading insinuations regarding “far left wingers” as well as several Democratic Presidential candidates and several elected Politicians including “Mutt Romney”.
The authors insinuations that the “far left wingers” wish to destroy “which was so crafted by inspiration for us all”. With no explanation other than we feel differently than him and that is wrong and bad for America.
And “to just mention a few that are doing nothing good for America” AG Barr, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Steve Mnuchin, Wilber Ross, Ben Carson, Elaine Chao, Rick Perry, and BETSY DEVOS. The Trump administration stands second only to Reagan in executive office turnover, after 2 years, and think about those that resigned because of misuse of funds and rule breaking!
Now I would like to point out several other issues that Faux Entertainment doesn’t explain fairly. This administration continues to attack a Free And Independent Press, chip away at our humanity, our climate, our allies, embrace Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, creating “crises”, boarder issues (and no we “left wingers” actually want secure boarders AND improved immigration laws), attacking women’s rights, public education, healthcare, SOCIAL SECURITY and MEDICARE, his absolute abuse of the rule of law, the Constitution and now that his golfing bill has cost the America tax payers over $100,000,000 in two years, obscene! (Google it).
Bob “Dr Dust” Stewart
South Weber