As we approach our Nation’s Independence Day, let us reflect upon the last 240-plus years of the very freedoms that our founding fathers ‘envisioned’ for future posterity and prosperity.
It is so clear the far left wingers wish to totally destroy which was so crafted by inspiration for us all.
An American jurist, Judge Learned Hand, (1872-1991) said, “A Society in which men recognize no check upon their freedom, soon becomes a society where freedom is the possession of only a few savage men.”
We cannot allow the likes of Cortez, Booker, O’Roark or a host of many others (Sanders, Warren, Harris, etc.) take the reins of this great country as it will surely collapse. It is bad enough that Pelosi, Schummer, Schiff, Watters (just to name a few) are doing nothing good for America. They are working damned hard to destroy it all in the name of “hatred” for President Trump. Admittedly so, there are many Republicans that are not better (A.K.A. “Mutt” Romney for one).
For those “nay sayers” on Trump, he has done more good for this great country on many fronts. Primarily, the best economy in decades and lowest unemployment. The left wing party is so far out of touch with reality it is laughable.
One only needs to look at many of the junior Congress people to realize our system of education truly favors “indoctrination” over a well balanced education. It is no wonder todays millennials are so screwed up.
Happy birthday America and may God continue to bless this great country as designed.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield