I am wondering if our country may be returning to who we really are. This virus thing has separated and frightened us until many of us have lost our way.
It has been frightening and lonesome at times.
I became sad and depressed and decided I probably should get out and move around a little.
I decided to drop into Walmart at McDonalds in Layton and have a hot drink. I was so amazed to see as many people of all different types socializing and enjoying themselves together — as before this virus thing came along.
Penning us up and keeping us apart would surely be a great mistake.
Penning us up and keeping us separated is destroying everything we stand for.
Love for one another and our country should keep us together, not tear us apart.
Let's do it! Don't let this tear us apart.
Orlee Johnson
Layton