I'm furious on behalf of our teachers. They are being sent into a war zone, to fight Donald Trump's insane campaign experiment. Many teachers are forced to make hard decisions, including polishing up their resumes and/or exploring entrepreneurial options.
Our teachers. Our precious teachers!! There are many we will lose because of Trump's ego. Capable teachers who have many good years ahead of them will retire. Teachers with conditions, health or familial, making them vulnerable to Covid-19, will choose not to return to the classroom this year, leaving their families minus their income. Tragically, we will lose some sincere teachers who cannot go without an income, return to the classroom, are exposed, become ill, and die from covid.
There will be funeral wailing across the nation, mourning our children and their teachers. And why? Why???
Because Trump.
Lanis Ogilvie
Ogden