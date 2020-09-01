The Hatch Act generally prohibits Federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty, in a Government room or building, while wearing an official uniform, or while using a Government vehicle. In contrast, this White House has scoffed at the law, with Kellyanne Conway laughing off a memo finding that she had violated the law multiple times, saying “Blah, blah, blah. If you are trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it is not going to work. Let me know when the jail sentence starts.” From Kellyanne Conway’s “go buy Ivanka’s stuff”; to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broadcasting during the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem praising the president's foreign-policy successes after explicitly warning his staff that politicking while abroad on official missions was against the law; to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadow’s "Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" have shattered Hatch Act precedents. The Trump Administration openly admits that they break the law. Their excuse is that no one cares. What they mean is that Congressional Republicans will not do anything about it, and they control the Executive Branch. Power confers the right to say what they want, when and where they want, law or no law. They often get away with breaking the law. If they have so thoroughly coopted the justice system that they know they will never be prosecuted — and they do not care at all about the rule of law — why not break the rules wholesale? Normalization of these Hatch Act violations has laid the groundwork for even more serious violations in the weeks ahead to bolster Trump’s re-election campaign. Buckle up! It is going to be a bumpy ride.
Richard Keckler
North Ogden