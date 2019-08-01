To my fellow voters in the 1st Congressional District: Join me and pledge to make 2018 the last time you voted for Rob Bishop whether he keeps his pledge to make 2018 the last time he would run or no. Zero tolerance. No excuses. Help the poor man keep his word! (He just can't help himself)
Term limits are the only answer. Congress doesn't want to solve problems, if they did, how could they get re-elected? (Citation: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was voted out in first general election after his super-human efforts and eventual heroic success in defeating Hilter's Nazis and fascsts!)
R. Vernon Kirk
Hooper