I am writing again because of the homeless situation in Davis County.
I came across a young man whom I run across at times. He is very intelligent but may have some mental problems keeping him from getting and holding a job. I fear that he is homeless.
Today, I met him in a store and he was very hungry. I gave him money for some food.
Now I wonder where he is at. It is so terribly cold — anyone could freeze to death with nowhere to get in out of the cold.
I know he is not the only one. I see them every day.
How godless. How cruel — for people who could correct this situation to just let it go on.
To claim you are a Christian and do nothing when you have a choice and could do something is not being a Christian. I know because I am a Christian and my heart is breaking now.
America is supposed to be a Christian nation. Is it? All of my life I thought it was. Was I wrong?
Orlee Johnson
Layton