As reported on Dec. 11, our Governor Herbert and governor elect Cox, chastised our Attorney General Reyes on Dec. 10, for joining 16 other states in the Texas elections lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. They basically said we should not get involved in what other states do or don't do. Come on guys, pull your heads out of the sand! It is a national problem! If it happened in those four states and evidence indicates that it did, if not stopped it will happen here. If other states believe they can change the federal voting laws to benefit one party or another then what would stop Utah from changing federal laws to benefit a party or a group in Utah. It used to be that politicians were elected to do the 'will of the people'. We are seeing that more and more of the people elected in Utah have more intentions of doing their own will rather than the will of the people. Are we just now learning that maybe voter fraud is already embedded in Utah? I hope that's not the case. I hope the voters in Utah are just not being given enough information about the candidates. As for Mr. Cox stating he has not seen any 'evidence' of voter fraud may I suggest you open your eyes and maybe watch something besides CNN or MSNBC. Maybe there isn't sufficient 'proof' at this point but there is 'evidence' and more evidence is being exposed daily.
Mike Wells
Ogden