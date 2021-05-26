In my neighborhood, there are 37 AirBnB units owned by one person. The homes of my two closest neighbors were purchased by them, the tenants evicted, and the homes posted for vacation rentals.
In the time since I’ve seen a variety of police come through; had to stop AirBnB host contractors from installing equipment on my property; had a variety of strange packages sent to home; been treated with general hostility; and seen my complaints fall on deaf ears.
However, if one complains to AirBnB enough, they eventually respond. It all seems sane at first, but then begins the herculean task of helping them winnow down which AirBnB unit it is since they can’t search by address. Then, they need the ad, which if you caught they were all owned by the same person, makes it almost impossible to acquire since the ads do not show the actual address. It becomes a process of elimination.
AirBnB’s address ambiguity also seems to be their user issue. In my case, I’m told the host provided my address to his guests, whom had Amazon orders delivered before their arrival. They called when they got here and the host directed them to another address around the corner. The guests expect I’ll accept these packages for them and Amazon doesn’t give me a chance to refuse them.
Last week, another group of guests began to try forcing my door open and got upset when told they had the wrong address. AirBnB didn’t care. I am just one person in a small community of AirBnB rentals.
But, there are 282 active AirBnB rentals with a 73% occupancy rate in Ogden. AirDNA reports each unit provides a host with an average $1,665 monthly revenue. Right there, AirBnB has no incentive to care. Homeowners are just obstacles to them.
Is this the vision the Ogden City Council and Weber County Commission had when choosing not to regulate these off-the-grid hotels?
I question their judgment.
Chris Snoke
Ogden