Who would ever have guessed that the second American Revolution many have been looking for would break out in Hong Kong instead of on our soil?
Many have started new political parties in America, deeply dissatisfied with the stale, atherosclerotic, ones we have. Others have started change-the-culture movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.
Others within the two monopolistic political parties have forged movements within the parties ... a blossoming socialist wing in the Democratic party, and the expanding Watergate wing of the Republican Party.
But nowhere in America do we get anywhere near the 70% voter turnout that Hong Kong got in their local elections this week. They woke up. Americans are still in a deep, almost comatose sleep.
Robert Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross