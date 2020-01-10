Hey people, we’ve been Hood-Winked by the special session of the Utah legislature that lowered the state income tax. Now, why would they do that you ask yourself? Is it because they are increasing taxes on everything else. Lowering the state income tax doesn’t apply to everyone but increasing taxes on everything else does.
Lowering the income tax will help the wealthy and burden the low and middle income earners and seniors. Attorneys were going to be taxed. They rebelled. Now they are not.
Remember that the large print giveth and the small print taketh is as true today as ever. No laws should be passed without public input, or at a time when people are distracted by the Christmas holiday. Or was this part of the legislative plan? I wonder the legality of passing tax increase laws of this magnitude outside of the regular legislative session and without public discussion/review.
The legislators sure know how to take the HAPPY out of HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Make your signs and get new marching shoes.
Mary A Carter
North Ogden